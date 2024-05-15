Poet’s Corner: ‘Wild Hearts’

Wild Hearts

By Cecily Bryant

I tend to gravitate to the wilder hearts

Those whose childhoods still shine through

the corners of their eyes

The tangled bittersweet and wind-seeded

flowers draw us more assuredly than do

other riches

Foremost are memories of discovery

and laughter that sustain us through harsher

Times

And so too the bonds of love and friendship

made among the freedoms of running

unbridled as only children can

When the heat of the sun warms the

meadows and the cicadas start their

high-pitched reverie

I remember those days of footloose

summers that is ever a calm and sustenance

Cecily Bryant lived for 40 years in West Tisbury, where she raised her son. She currently lives in Vineyard Haven. Her poetry is published in a number of collections.



