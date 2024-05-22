2024 Edgartown Porchfest

1 of 9

Porchfest began in 2007, inspired by some outdoor ukulele playing and a conversation between neighbors. With more than 200 across the country each year, to say the least, the porch singing has spread, according to the Porchfest website. Edgartown held its own Porchfest on May 17, with 18 groups of musicians on porches, docks, stairs, and stoops around town. The array of string, song, and otherwise musical bands included our very own Ukeladies! A slight drizzle could not put a damper on the gatherings, sound, or spirit.