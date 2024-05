Miguel Oliveira Amaro

Elizangela Freitas and Alex Amaro of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Miguel Oliveira Amaro, on May 13, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Miguel weighed 6 pounds, 13.3 ounces.

Anthony Gomes Florenco

Camile Michele Gomes Dos Santos and Alex Teixeira da Silva Florenco of Bourne announce the birth of a son, Anthony Gomes Florenco, on May 14, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Anthony weighed 8 pounds, 9.4 ounces.