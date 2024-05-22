Cribbage Club results

Twenty members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met to play our favorite game. The results are:

First,Tricia Bergeron with a 13/6 +104 (GRAND SLAM) card

Second, Roy Scheffer with a 12/5 +125 card

Third, David Pothier with a 11/5 +79 card

Fourth, Collin Evanson with a 10/5 +97 card

Fifth, Kathy Kinsman with a 10/4 +67 card

There were a total of eight skunks (a game won by more than 30 points). There were five 24-point hands, by Ron Ferreira, Mary Alice Russell, Bill Russell, Suzanne Cioffi, and Kathy Kinsman.

If you would like to join us, we play every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room, across from the tennis courts. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and start playing at 6 pm SHARP.