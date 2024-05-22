Oak Bluffs – Memorial Day, 5K, Dennis daRosa, Dresser’s books, plein air, plants

“Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime.” –Adlai Stevenson II

Memorial Day gives us time to acknowledge and honor those who have fought and died while serving in the U.S. military. The national observance began officially in 1868, just after the Civil War. The number of deaths in the Civil War has been estimated at more than 650,000 — a staggering number for a very young country. Since then, America has been involved in at least seven major wars and conflicts, and so the need to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice has unfortunately grown. I read somewhere that instead of mourning their death, we should express gratitude that such people lived. I like that.

The 30th annual Oak Bluffs Memorial Day 5K road race is Sunday, May 26. This popular and fun event benefits Hospice and Palliative Care of M.V. You can register online at runsignup.com, or in person at Summercamp Hotel on May 25 from 4 to 6 pm, and on May 26 from 8 to 9 am. The one-mile “Fun Run” starts at 9:30, then the 5K breaks the starting line at 10 am. You can run or you can walk the scenic route over East Chop. Everyone who crosses the finish line is a winner in my book! Hospice M.V. is the big winner, so come out and support them.

On Sunday afternoon, please join the Oak Bluffs Association to honor Dennis daRosa. Dennis is so dearly missed by his family and his many friends. He was a people connector; he made our town feel like family. Circuit Ave. is not the same without his presence. Dennis and Renee Balter were the original founders of the Oak Bluffs Association. Thirty years later, the OBA, dedicated to promoting and supporting O.B. businesses, has continued to be a driving force behind town events and improvements. On Sunday the 26th, at 1 pm, a plaque in his honor will be installed at the Visitor Booth, where he can still greet and welcome everyone to Oak Bluffs.

Tom Dresser has written TWO new books on Island history, both of which will be available in June. “A Culinary History of Martha’s Vineyard” was co-written with his wife, Joyce Dresser, and traces food habits and opportunities through M.V. history. Memories of bygone eateries are included, along with long-lasting current restaurants and lots of tasty tidbits. “Black Homeownership on Martha’s Vineyard” was co-written with Richard Taylor. This book traces the background and stories of Black families who purchased property decades ago, and the legacy they left for future generations. Tom will be traveling the Island to talk about and sign his books; see the schedule of events at tomdresser.com. I will, of course, also keep you updated!

The Galaxy Gallery on Dukes County Avenue will have a reception for a new show by the Lagoon Pond Association on Sunday, May 26, from 4 to 6 pm. This show will be accompanied by a plein air event, which I think means painting outside — which I have always wanted to do. If I could paint. I just like the vision of me sitting calmly on a sand dune, in front of an easel with a brush in my hand, and a contemplative, inspired look on my face.

Save the date: On June 1, there will be a Community Climate Discussion at the O.B. Town Hall, focusing on the M.V. Hospital Climate Resilience Project. It is an important discussion; join at 10 am in person, or via Zoom. The Zoom link and more information is at tinyurl.com/mvhresilience.

I stopped into the Community Greenhouse to check out the plants, and I got to say hello to Toni Kaufman, along with Sara Barnes, Sue Mahoney, and volunteer Ken Rusczyk. Manager Mike Tinus has done a great job sprucing up the grounds, and the greenhouse is filled with an abundance of veggies, herbs, and flowers. They always have a huge variety of tomato seedlings — something for everyone. Great prices, too. Don’t forget to stop in at the Greenhouse sign on New York Avenue.

Happy birthday to my first grandson, Elijah Cheney, on May 25! Jamie Kageleiry shares the date. Heather Boyle celebrates on May 26. Our favorite Shakespeare actor, professional clown, and aerialist, Liz Hartford celebrates on May 27. May 28 sends birthday wishes to Patti deFelice, Sheryl Dagostino, and Mattie Long. On the 29th, we celebrate the Marvelous Ms. Porterfield, Stacey Morris Porterfield.

