Shadbush trees of all sizes

bloom along the roads

and through the mostly leafless woods

signaling with sprays of white

the return of the green wave

whose renewing life

will soothe wintered eyes

lift conflicted hearts

and transform inner space.

Jeffrey Agnoli lives in Edgartown. His short poems can be viewed on Instagram at #deiku.

