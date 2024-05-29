The 32nd annual Striped Bass Fly Rod Catch and Release Tournament will take place on Saturday, June 1, at 7 pm, and run to Sunday, June 2. Recognizing concerns over catch-and-release mortality, the rules have been modified from high fish tallies to a fish quota. The fish quota is four fish per angler for teams of three members or less. Hooks must be barbless, or the barbs must be crushed down. Every participant who is present at the awards ceremony has an opportunity to win one of a number of great prizes. info@mvrodandgun.org. The entry fee is $45. Money raised supports club youth activities. M.V. Rod and Gun Club, Edgartown.