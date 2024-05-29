Cribbage Club Results

Twenty-four Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Hall in Oak Bluffs to play our favorite game. The results were:

First, Albion Alley with a 12/6 +81 (GRAND SLAM) card

Second, Roy Scheffer with an 11/5 +106 card

Third, George Giosmas with an 11/5 +46 card

Fourth, Ed Montesion with a 9/4 +67 card

Fifth, Tricia Bergeron with a 9/4 +44 card

Sixth, Collin Evanson with an 8/4 +50 card

We had eight skunks (games won by more than 30), but only two 24-point hands, by Byram Devine and Collin Evanson. We had a rare 23-point hand by Bo Picard, and two flush cribs, by Bryan Devine and Ed Roman. So, so much fun!

If you would like to check us out, come to the high school culinary department on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.





