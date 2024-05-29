Energy Saving for Businesses

Cape Light Compact will be meeting with Island businesses about ways to reduce energy use and lower operating costs through energy-efficiency upgrades the week of June 3 to 7.

The organization offers increased incentives, up to 100 percent of the installation costs, for weatherization, refrigeration, lighting, and other electric energy-efficiency upgrades as part of this Island event.

It offers no-cost energy assessments when you schedule an appointment. Cape Light Compact also offers programs for renters, landlords, and residential and income-eligible customers.

To make an appointment, call 800-797-6699, or visit capelightcompact.org/mainstreets.





