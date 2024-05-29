Experiment

a hazy night sky

mutes blinking red lights

etched into the horizon

silent lambs sleep

in a heap of sheep

under a beetlebung tree

dogs lie in wait

curled across limbs

breathe as one

sand in every pocket

stuck in creases

soles to follicles

today sun

temperature far away

tucked into a breeze

distance dissolved

between planes

we exist

Valerie Sonnenthal washed ashore in 2005, contributes to The MV Times, is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and owns Peaked Hill Studio, offering sound healing and Kaiut yoga.

She lives year-round in Chilmark with her family and beloved dogs.Poets with a connection to Martha's Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.






