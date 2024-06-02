MVRHS boys tennis and girls lacrosse teams advance

1 of 3

Girls lacrosse beats Greater New Bedford Tech 10-2

The No. 28 MVRHS girls lacrosse team kicked off their postseason with a preliminary game at home on Friday — versus first-year head Coach Lauren Pineau’s alma mater.

Both MVRHS and No. 37 New Bedford Tech entered Friday’s match with identical 9-9 records, but the Vineyarders pulled away in the second quarter and never looked back.

“It was a big game for me, and for the team,” Pineau said. “New Bedford thought they could come out and push the girls around, but we applied immediate pressure on defense, and held possession 75 percent of the time.”

Senior Ali Dyke led the way on offense with four goals, one assist, and seven successful draws. Juniors Annabelle Metell and Lizzie Chvatal notched two goals apiece, and senior goalie Clara Mikos logged seven saves.

Pineau says the Vineyarders moved the ball well in the midfield, were vocal, and had a winning mentality.

“People say we’re like seagulls, always yelling, ‘I got ball,’ and confusing the opposing team,” Pineau said. “I wanted the girls to keep the mentality that we’re the better, stronger team, and it worked.”

Next up, the Vineyarders will play No. 5 Foxborough (12-6) away on Monday at 4 pm.

Boys tennis cruises to first-round playoff victory

The No. 5 MVRHS boys tennis team began its quest to return to the state semifinals on Friday, beating No. 28 Maimonides 5-0 at home on the Ned Fennessy Courts.

The Vineyarders improved to 13-4 with the win, and are scheduled to host No. 21 Boston Latin (10-7) in the Sweet 16 on Monday at 3 pm.

Girls tennis falls valiantly in first round of playoffs

Victories in first and second doubles weren’t enough for No. 23 MVRHS (7-10) to overcome No. 10 Danvers (17-1) on the road Wednesday, as the Vineyarders fell 3-2 in the first round of the state tournament.

Longtime duo Sophia Balsas and Ellie Pennington prevailed in first doubles, 7-5, 6-3, and juniors Ella Moran and Clementine Zeender dominated in second doubles, 6-2, 6-2.

In singles, freshmen Laina Dubin, Leah Thomson, and Zoe Treitman fought hard, but couldn’t get over the hump versus a more experienced Danvers core.

“We played well. Our doubles pairings won to keep us close, and the singles players were up against older, stronger players,” MVRHS head Coach Bill Rigali said. “It was a good season — much to build on.”

Undermanned boys lacrosse team loses first-round playoff game

The No. 27 MVRHS boys lacrosse team (4-14) struggled to get going versus No. 6 Burlington (15-4) on the road Friday afternoon, losing 17-5 in the first round of the state tournament.

A few key injuries hampered the Vineyarders’ cause, including a fractured thumb sustained by Rivier University commit Liam Conley nine days prior.

Head Coach Chris Greene was able to get his young team plenty of experience against a tougher schedule this year, and is looking forward to next season.