​​Lois Marie of Westborough, wife of the late Bob Marie, died on May 22, 2024.

Born and raised in Lynn, Lois lived in Northborough, and in retirement spent many years living in Oak Bluffs.

Funeral services will be private. A celebration of life for Lois is planned for this summer.

Her complete obituary and online tribute can be found on the website of the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, westboroughfuneralhome.com.