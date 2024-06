Gather up your little ones and hop over to Little Lighthouse Farm, and enjoy tending to animals, seasonal songs, and outdoor work and fun. Laura Jordan-Decker offers outdoor farm visits on her homestead, Little Lighthouse Farm. All ages are welcome. Remember to dress for the weather. Friday, June 7, 9:30 to 11 am. $25 or pay what you can; $10 sibling; discount for carpooling. Sign up in advance by email: littlelighthousefarmaquinnah@gmail.com.