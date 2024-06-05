Cribbage Club results

Twenty members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met Wednesday to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:

First, Roy Scheffer with a 10/5 +72 card

Second, Tricia Bergeron with a 10/5 +35 card

Third, Mary Alice Russell with a 10/4 +66 card

Fourth, Ron Ferreira with a 9/4 +48 card

Fifth, Samantha Burns with a 9/4 +46 card

There were five 24-point hands, by Mary Alice Russell, Tricia Bergeron, Suzanne Cioffi, Kathy Kinsman, and Paul Humphrey. Byram Devine had a very hard-to-get 28-point hand!

If you want to check us out, come to the MVRHS Culinary Department every Wednesday. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start play at 6 pm sharp.