Academic honors

Dean’s list

Sebastian Alexander of Oak Bluffs, at the American University in Paris.

Lucas Cacique of Vineyard Haven, at Curry College.

Morgan Estrella of West Tisbury, at Curry College.

Hannah Gibb of Oak Bluffs, at Curry College.

Ryan Koster of Oak Bluffs, at Curry College.

Sabrina Reppert of Vineyard Haven, at Curry College.

Katherine Purda of Edgartown, at the University of Rhode Island.

Kaio Pereira of Edgartown, at the University of Rhode Island.

Jeremy Regan of Oak Bluffs, at the University of Rhode Island.

Erick Miller of Oak Bluffs, at the University of Rhode Island.

Owen Steenkamp of Vineyard Haven, at the University of Rhode Island.

Devin Hill of Edgartown, at Emerson College.

Tenley Brooks of Vineyard Haven, at Emerson College.