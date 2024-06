Quinn Mary Riordan

Caitlin Riordan and John Riordan of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Quinn Mary Riordan, on May 28, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Quinn weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Hannah Diana De Foe

Elena De Foe and Daniel De Foe of Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Hannah Diana De Foe, on June 7, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Hannah weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.