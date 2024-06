The “Blooming Art” show, which pairs more than 30 pieces of original Island art with interpretive floral arrangements created by M.V. Garden Club members, is back. This is a particularly special year for “Blooming Art” as it is the club’s centennial year. Check it out at the Old Mill in West Tisbury. Admission is $15. Cash or check preferred. All art is available for sale. Friday, June 14, 10 am to 5 pm.