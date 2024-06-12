We lost two vibrant pieces of our community last week. Janice Haynes was an unforgettable presence, with an unapologetically sassy and uninhibited nature that danced with abandon like everybody was watching. I keep looking for her, and will miss the sound of her laugh, her no-nonsense let’s-get-this-done nature, her stories of overlapping and very different lives in the same neighborhood. I will miss her outfits and hair colors, and this summer especially, her presence at the fair. I encourage all to read her fine obituary.

It is impossible to process that we’ve also lost Ron Rappaport. He was a fixture with wisdom and a staunch supporter of the Island. He was a steady legal advisor in Chilmark town meetings, and a steady presence on his bicycle on the roads. Easily recognizable as much for steady pace as the tufts of long white hair that peeked out from under his helmet, and his smile, friendly wave as you passed. The roads seem empty without him.

May their memory be a blessing for their family, friends, and our beloved Island.

Keep your eyes out for the farmstand on Menemsha Crossroad for the Garden Farm pots of tomato plants, and pints of Fire Cat Farm strawberries.

Down the road, the Chilmark Community Church, Saturday, June 15, 10 am to noon, is holding its annual Children’s Fair. Come play games, take a pony ride, jump in the bounce house, or frost your own cupcake or cookie, 9 Menemsha Crossroad, Chilmark. More details at chilmarkchurch.org.

June 19, the Chilmark library will be closed to honor Juneteenth, June 19, 1865, the day the last Confederate state received word that slavery was illegal. It is impossible for me to wrap my head around the reality of slavery, and how difficult it is to untangle.

I am stocking up on cards from Ingrid Goff’s delight-filled store, Tending Joy, open Saturdays and Sundays, 10-5, and postcards from the Menemsha Texaco and the Chilmark library. As I type, my son, Hugh Singer, is heading back to work the waters in Alaska, this time to Cold Bay, in the Aluetians — wishing him safety, quickly filled holds, and following seas.

My mum, Anne Ganz, is in D.C. for the annual meeting of the American Newswomen’s Club on June 12, and a visit and birthday celebration for my sister Jennie Ganz.

Wednesday, June 12, 4:30 to 5:30 pm, Hilary Noyes-Keene holds a reception for her art on exhibit at the Chilmark library.

The Chilmark select board is seeking resident voters to serve on the conservation commission as a commissioner, with a three-year term, or as an annual associate commissioner. These are volunteer positions, requiring training and regular participation. Please contact jobs@chilmarkma.gov with your letter of introduction and interest to serve, ASAP.

Rachel Baird will be teaching a Kaiut Yoga class on Fridays, 8:30 to 9:30 am at Peaked Hill Studio in Chilmark. What a great way to start the day.