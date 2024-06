Whether you’re a fan of Verdi, Shakespeare, comedy, or nostalgia, Robert Carsen’s witty and thoughtful production of Verdi’s “Falstaff” covers it all. Baritone Ambrogio Maestri plays the title character, and James Levine leads the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. In Italian with English subtitles, the opera runs three hours, including intermission. All adults are welcome. Sunday, June 16, 1 to 4 pm. Edgartown library.