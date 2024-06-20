Cribbage Club results

Twenty-one members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met to play our favorite game. The results were as follows:

First, Mary Alice Russell, with a beautiful 12/6 +74 card (Grand Slam)

Second, Doug Werther with a 9/4 +56 card

Third, Suzanne Cioffi with a 9/4 +18 card

Fourth, Bob Hakenson with a 8/4 +34 card

Fifth, Samantha Burns with a 8/4 -9 card

There were three 24-point hands, by Kathy Kinsman, Louis Larsen, and Samantha Burns.

Come on and try your luck with us on any Wednesday night. We play at the Regional High School in the Culinary Department dining room. The entrance is across from the tennis courts. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.