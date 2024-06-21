’80s drive-in movie

“Bueller? Bueller?” Feeling a bit nostalgic for 1980s films, or drive-in movies? Now you get to experience both at Circuit Arts at the YMCA. In the 1980s classic film, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” Matthew Broderick plays a charming high schooler with a knack for mischief who decides to take a day off from school, outsmarting the dean and his parents, while turning Chicago into his personal playground. The film runs 1 hour, 43 minutes, and is rated PG-13. Friday, June 21, at 8:30 pm. Gates open at 7:30 pm. Pay what you can. Tickets are at driveinmv.com. Oak Bluffs.