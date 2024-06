Graduation

McMahon Sykes of Vineyard Haven, also on the Dean’s list, from Hofstra University.

Dean’s list

Braden Sayles of Vineyard Haven, at Bryant University.

Kasey Varkonda of Edgartown, at Salve Regina University.

Margaret Sykes of Vineyard Haven, at Hofstra University.

Caroline Moffet of Oak Bluffs, at Eastern Connecticut State University.