Japanese ink painting

Make a softcover book, bound in the traditional Japanese four-hole stab binding. Using a Zen-inspired approach to ink painting, explore what various brushes can do when dipped into water and various inks. Create botanical shapes, and adjust the ink color to create lighter tones of gray or brown, and play with thin or thick brushstrokes. Haiku or lines of poetry can be added later in the white spaces of the pages. Go to Seastone paper’s website, seastonepapers.com, to register. Sunday, June 23, 9:30 – 12:30 pm. $100. Virtual.