Edgartown Council on Aging: July 2024

Edgartown Council on Aging
The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.
508-627-4368
edgartowncoa.com
Weekly Events
Monday
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Tuesday
- 10 am: Knitting
- 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
Wednesday
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Friday
- 10:30 am: Coffee and Conversation
- 12 pm: Friday Cafe
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
July calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at noon. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.
- June 28: Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in June.
- July 2: Lunch ’n’ Learn with Andrew Bardetti from South Coastal Legal Services. Andrew will speak about the recent settlement in the Marsters v. Healey lawsuit and what that could mean for residents of nursing homes living in the commonwealth. Andrew will also be available for questions.
- July 4: Closed for Independence Day
- July 8: Hearing Checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Call for an appointment.
- July 9: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop with Sgt. Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department.
- July 9: 12 – 1 pm, Wellness clinic with a nurse
- July 11: 2 pm, Book Talk with Tom Dresser; “Black Homeownership on Martha’s Vineyard: A History”
- July 12: Drop-in Tech Help. Every month during the second Friday lunch. No registration
- required.
- July 18: 1 pm, Apple Watch Tips for Seniors. Let’s learn about the Apple Watch together! If you have one, or are thinking about getting one, we will watch tutorial videos about the safety and other functions of the Apple Watch and discuss it.
- July 19: 11 am, Laugh then Lunch with Marty Gitlin. Marty will present “The Birth of Rock ’n’ Roll: The Songs that Defined an Era”
- July 23: 11 am, Singing and dancing in Brazil with Roberta Kirn! She will share photos and a video from her recent Song Exchange trip to Brazil.
- July 25: 10 am, “Writing Through.” Thanks to the Friends of the Edgartown Council on Aging, we’re pleased to offer this writing workshop Sue Guiney, free of charge. Space is limited. You must register in advance. Workshop is from 10 am to 12 pm each Thursday, July 25 through August 29.
- July 25: 1 pm, Vineyard Sound at the Anchors. All are welcome and encouraged to attend; please RSVP in advance.