Edgartown Council on Aging: July 2024

Edgartown Council on Aging

The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.

508-627-4368

edgartowncoa.com

Weekly Events

Monday

12:30 pm: Bridge

Tuesday

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

Wednesday

12:30 pm: Bridge

Friday

10:30 am: Coffee and Conversation

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

July calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at noon. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.