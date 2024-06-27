Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard: July 2024

Getting outdoors and spreading joy this summer

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard is spreading joy around the Island as we celebrate summer! In order to help get Islanders outdoors enjoying nature while also spreading some happiness, we want to highlight two projects that we’re taking part in.

Walking Poles Loaner Program

The MV Bank Charitable Foundation generously awarded TrailsMV a grant to purchase specially designed walking poles to help seniors and other folks with mobility limitations to be able to get around more safely on the Island’s conservation properties and other outdoor areas. Walking poles are now available to borrow for free at all Island Councils on Aging, Healthy Aging M.V., and Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary. The goal is to improve access to and promote enjoyment of the Island’s beautiful and vast trail system by all, regardless of physical ability, by providing poles that can improve stability and balance while hiking. Whether you are looking for a long, hilly challenge or a shorter, flat stroll, Martha’s Vineyard has trails for all abilities. Walking poles are a great way to start exploring more of these trails. Stop by one of the loaner locations to check out a set of poles for your next Island adventure.

Project Happiness Garden Kits

In another program aimed at boosting joy, Healthy Aging M.V. is partnering with Island Grown Initiative to distribute ready-to-go garden kits to older adults through the Councils on Aging in late June and July. The kits will include plants, soil, grow bags, and care instructions to create your own garden at home. Gardening can be a rewarding activity that gets you outdoors while also providing nutritious food. It’s a fun project to dig into this summer. Contact your local Council on Aging for more details on dates and pickup times for the free garden kits.

So get outside, get moving, get gardening, and spread some happiness this summer through these two terrific programs that help support Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard’s mission to help older adults THRIVE!

For more information, visit the Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard website: hamv.org.