Mary P. Coveney, 73, died peacefully at her home in Key West, Fla., on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Mary was born on June 3, 1952, in South Weymouth, to Joseph and Ethelyn Coveney, one of seven siblings. As a very young woman, Mary followed her sister Nancy to Martha’s Vineyard, where she worked many jobs. She started at the Navigator Restaurant in Edgartown, and then was at the Black Dog in its early days. She worked there for many happy years, and was loved by her fellow employees and customers alike. She had many great years on Martha’s Vineyard, enjoying long summer days at Zach’s Cliffs, Jungle Beach, and Harthaven.

In the 1990s, Mary decided to move to Key West. There she found her second true home. She loved Key West as much as she had loved Martha’s Vineyard.

She is survived by her five siblings, and many nieces and nephews. Mary will be greatly missed by so many.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.