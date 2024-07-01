Forgive me. The combination this week of an earlier deadline, the new limited length for our town columns, news of a beloved friend’s sudden passing, and a head cold leave my brain conducting a complicated symphony.

Patty Irwin and Vincent Chahley sold their home off South Road a few years ago, returned when they could, and maintained connections with their friends. Patty’s funeral will be held in Calgary, Alberta, on July 5 at 1 pm, at St. Michael Catholic Community. The church will live-stream via its YouTube channel and Facebook page. In September or October, there will be an on-Island celebration of life. Perhaps we can gather for a gravel ride. Sending love to Vincent, Erin, and Nicholas, and standing by to help.

“Death Leaves a Scar, Love Leaves Memories,” by Wesley Gordon, age 14, included in “The New Brownies’ Book” by Karida Brown and Charly Palmer, reminded me that being alive means learning to accept death. Resilience is built. Allow tears and mourn the end of future moments physically together, while weaving memories into the experience of today.

I am often comforted by the beautiful coffee-table book “Martha’s Vineyard: To Everything There Is a Season,” photographs by Peter Simon, words by Geraldine Brooks. Ronni’s Gallery is off Tabor House Road, at 14 Wisteria Road. She will be open Saturdays and Sundays, 11 to 4, and you can also call 508-325-2242 to make an appointment.

The Chilmark Preschool is having a dedication ceremony to honor its founding director, Chris Abrams on Sunday, July 7th, from 3:30 to 4 pm, at the music garden behind the school. Chris died in 2017.

“Chris had a passion for life, a gift for working with children, and a love of music. These qualities plus her vision, wisdom, and philosophy made our preschool’s high-quality program what it is today. She was community-minded, and always sure to include our town families in many of the school events. We were fortunate to persuade Chris to come out of retirement in 2005 to open the school. We were so lucky to have her for a delightful seven years,” wrote Robin Smith, the Chilmark School’s kindergarten and first-grade teacher for 30 years.

The Chilmark library is encouraging children to bring their own stuffed toy dog to a puppy-themed storytime featuring picture books and songs on July 6, at 11 am, and at 11:30 am to meet Buster the Therapy Dog and his owner, Carl.

Also at the library, on Wednesday, July 10, 4:30 to 5:30 pm, Charles Sennott, an awardwinning international journalist, and publisher of The MV Times, will talk about emerging threats to journalism and democracy.

Our summer volunteer-staffed fundraising events supporting the Chilmark Community Church located on Menemsha Crossroad have begun. Tuesdays we sell Lobster Rolls from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. Our Chilmark Flea Market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9 am to 2 pm. Years ago we outgrew the church lawn, and relocated to Jenkinson’s field on North Road, near their old gas pump.