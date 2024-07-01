Poet’s Corner: Writing Workshop

Writing Workshop

By Beki Test

they say the moon doesn’t belong in a poem

you have written The moon is sometimes male

no one knows what you mean

its grad school and everyone feels superior

they roll their eyes and say the words too romantic

like it’s a sickening smell

sure glad I don’t know that guy

they say

and snicker.

the moon? as a metaphor?

It’s so tired, so overdone.

you are not allowed to say anything yet

so you are scribbling furiously

making tornado shapes on the page

waiting for intervention but

the instructor sits in an overstuffed chair

fingers steepled, nodding gravely

which is just where you wish you were

in a grave, that is, buried in rich dark loam

instead of here on a long blue sofa

diminishing

waning under the weight of those words

that eclipse you like a moon

the one that doesn’t belong in a poem.

it’s on nights like these

you know something–someone

is in the room with you and it’s so dark

you can’t see and it’s so bright with moonwash

you can see there’s no one there but you

and your breath and the moon

the one that doesn’t belong in the poem

Beki Test is an educator and a poet who took MV Times columnist Nancy Slonim Aronie’s Chilmark Writers Workshop. Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.