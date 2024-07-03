Moms Unhinged comes to the Island

Looking for some laughs? Then head over to the Strand Theatre in Oak Bluffs on Tuesday, July 9, at 7 pm and catch Moms Unhinged, a Colorado-based standup comedy group who have been selling out all over the country. Moms Unhinged is Andrea Marie, and Catherine Shea, and on July 9, their headliner for the evening is Janae Burris. Their act is described as clean(ish) comedy — perfect for gaggles of girlfriends, book club members, couples, throuples, your mom, men, aliens — pretty much anyone with opposable thumbs (and money for tickets).

“Though we’re a Colorado-based group, we’re now bringing in mom comedians from all parts of the country and performing all over,” said Andrea Marie, founder, producer, and performer in Moms Unhinged. “We have a roster of about 25 to 30 comedians, and so no two shows are the same.”

Marie is a social media consultant, strategist, and speaker. She is also the co-author of “Facebook Marketing All-in-One for Dummies” and has been doing standup comedy for 15 years. “Before standup, I did improv comedy for about eight years,” Marie said. “I’ve been a speaker and marketer for 15 years, and have spoken all over the world. I just officially quit my day job to do standup comedy and produce the Moms Unhinged show full-time. I’m very excited about this next chapter.”

Though Marie has never been to the Island, she’s pretty pumped to perform here. “This is the first time we’ve brought the show to Martha’s Vineyard, and I’ve always wanted to come here,” she said.

“We explore everything from motherhood, midlife crisis, marriage, divorce, online dating, and other things that irritate us. Laughter is so healing, and when we can laugh about the difficult challenges of parenthood and being human in today’s world, we feel less alone,” Marie said.

Tuesday, July 9, at the Strand Theatre, 11 Oak Bluffs Ave. Adult themes and language — 21+. Tickets are $35. Doors open at 6:30 pm, show starts at 7 pm. Visit strandtheatre-marthasvineyard.com/comedy.