Robert A. Ribeiro, 54, died on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at his home in Edgartown. He was the husband of Nilma Martins Ribeiro.

Visitation was held in the Vineyard Assembly of God Church, on State Road in Vineyard Haven on July 5. Burial will be private.