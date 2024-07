James Thomas Mansfield

Lauren Beford and Thomas Mansfield of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, James Thomas Mansfield, on July 4, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. James weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce.



Cadogan John Wheeler Kellar

Meaghan Wheeler and Ross Kellar of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Cadogan John Wheeler Kellar, on July 7, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Cadogan weighed 8 pounds, 12.7 ounces.