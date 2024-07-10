Chadwick Stokes: ‘1972’

As part of M.V. Concert Series, be sure to catch “1972,” Chadwick Stokes’ in-progress rock opera about a young pregnant woman fleeing an abusive relationship who hops trains on her way to obtain an illegal abortion. On her journey, she bands together with others who have also been forced to the margins of society, and finds hope in an unconventional, but deeply bonded, chosen family. $35. Click the link at bit.ly/MVCS_ChadwickStokes to purchase tickets. Friday, July 12, 8 pm. Union Chapel. Oak Bluffs.