“July is a blind date with summer.“ –Hal Borland

How’s our date with summer going so far? It has been hot, with great beach weather, and it certainly was crowded over the Fourth of July. One of the few things I did was go to State Beach to watch the fireworks, which was lovely and fun, but way more crowded than I have ever seen. We’ll see what the post-holiday July weeks bring!

Oak Bluffs library is busy on Saturday, July 13! Tom Dresser is leading his historic cemetery tour, starting from the library, at 9 am. It is “Second Saturday,” so it’s Strong Martha fitness class for all levels at 10 am. Then at 2 pm, there will be a reception for the new art exhibit, “Bearing Witness to Black Consciousness,” showcasing the photo archives of Leo Frame.

Union Chapel has come alive with a summer packed with events. Wednesdays bring free concerts at noon. July 17 will feature Vineyard Sound; bring a picnic lunch.

Music at Featherstone continues with Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish on Friday, July 12, and then the Grateful Dread on Monday, July 15. Wear your favorite tie-dye; music is from 6:30 to 8 pm. Thanks to Ann Smith and Featherstone staff for sharing their beautiful space for these outdoor concerts! Tickets at featherstoneart.org.

You still have a chance to see “Rising Up!” a multicultural celebration of stitched fine art at the Francine Kelly Gallery at Featherstone. The work is astounding; the gallery is open daily from 12 to 4 pm.

Sunday in the Park Concerts presents the Vineyard Haven Band on July 14. Every other Sunday when the V.H. Band plays, the music is from 7:30 to 8:30 pm. The following Sunday, July 21, we have a chance to see Island band Dock Street Fight Club from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Happy birthday to piano man David Crohan on July 11! Beloved and sorely missed Islander Dennis daRosa was born on that day in Oak Bluffs in 1949. Nancy Salon celebrates on the 11th also! My grandson Augie Cheney turns 7 on July 13; on the same day we sing “Happy Birthday” to Serena LaVoie and Buffy Knight Carroll. July 14 is the day to celebrate Mikey Waters, the master of finding lost objects. On July 15, we celebrate Laurel Redington, spreading her joy at the M.V. Museum these days. World traveler Helene Albert celebrates the same day. Child whisperer Beth Healy and songbird Joanne Cassidy share their birthdays on July 16, along with Sophie Combra. On July 17, we wish a very happy birthday to Summer De Souza!

