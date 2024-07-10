Poet’s Corner: I hear America crying

I hear America crying

By Valerie Sonnenthal

I hear America crying

tears that cannot be wiped

away on television screens

monitors emphasize

what is magnified

lies on display

like a hit parade

who can top this

does anything matter

anymore anything

not death or deploy

let others destroy homelands

once poor or rich

just the wrong kind

to hold down their fort

not your sort

sordid commandments

etched into every brain

drain some swamp

when existence counts

every last drop

will not be enough

tears cannot replace rivers

will I ever hear America stop crying

Valerie Sonnenthal washed ashore in 2005, contributes to The MV Times, is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and owns Peaked Hill Studio, offering sound healing and Kaiut yoga. She lives year-round in Chilmark with her family and beloved dogs.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.