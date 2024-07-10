Poet’s Corner: I hear America crying

I hear America crying
By Valerie Sonnenthal
I hear America crying
tears that cannot be wiped
away on television screens
monitors emphasize
what is magnified
lies on display
like a hit parade
who can top this
does anything matter
anymore anything
not death or deploy
let others destroy homelands
once poor or rich
just the wrong kind
to hold down their fort
not your sort
sordid commandments
etched into every brain
drain some swamp
when existence counts
every last drop
will not be enough
tears cannot replace rivers
will I ever hear America stop crying
Valerie Sonnenthal washed ashore in 2005, contributes to The MV Times, is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and owns Peaked Hill Studio, offering sound healing and Kaiut yoga. She lives year-round in Chilmark with her family and beloved dogs.
