Heard on Main Street: If I agreed with you, we’d both be wrong.

Years ago, my young granddaughters met Gus Ben David. They were youngsters who soon after had a small pet snake, a lizard, and other species, as well as too many cats. All but the cats I admit I blamed on him. He was indeed a treasure, a blessing to our Island, and in the lives of many, both human and other species.

The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse is showing paintings and poems by Harry Seymour, artist, poet, and educator, through August 10. His wife, Dr. Charlena Seymour, was recently featured in a pickleball TV show on WCVB, Channel 5, with reporter Shayna Seymour, who is, yes, the daughter of Charlena and Harry.

I just finished a fascinating book called “Husbands and Lovers” by Beatriz Williams. A friend had asked if I’d read this author, recently recommended to her. Now I understand why. The author is wonderful. This story at first seems complicated; it is entirely fascinating. I do recommend it.

Ever thought you’d like to know more about Island farms? The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society has created farm passports, just for the summer. Go to any Island library to get one any time this summer, for yourself or your family. Then you can visit eight farmstands or markets, stamp your passport at each one, and return it to any Island library before the end of August for a prize.

The Postcard Parties will continue through August at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 238 Main St. from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, every Monday, to address postcards to registered voters in the swing states. Voting is a privilege, and part of your job as an American citizen. The message is “Get Out and Vote.” Postcards are provided. You are also invited to make a donation for stamps.

Our Vineyard Haven library invites you to “Jaws 50th: An Evening with Wendy Benchley.” at the Cornell Theatre at 6 pm on Tuesday, August 6. You may want to mark your calendar now. Wendy, the widow of Peter Benchley, author of “Jaws,” is now a shark conservationist. She plans to share her memories of the 1974 filming.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Betsey Mayhew, and on Saturday to Nevenka Daniels. On Sunday, wish the best to Cord Bailey, Michele Jones, and the Rev. Cathlin Baker, minister at the West Tisbury church. Happy birthday on Monday to Donna Tankard and Jocelyn Ciancio Broadley. Jim Richardson parties on Tuesday. Chris Clark counts his candles on Wednesday.

Delicious desserts made with berries will be offered at the West Tisbury church Berry Festival on Saturday, from noon to 4 pm.

Heard on Main Street: We never really grow up; we only learn how to act in public.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.