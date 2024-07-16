Eugene Paul Kelley of Martha’s Vineyard, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2024, at the age of 85, surrounded by his loving family.

Gene was raised in Dorchester, and was an alumnus of Newman Preparatory School and Babson College. He worked in the construction industry for 48 years, initially at Solimando Construction, and later as the president of Boston Building and Bridge Corp. in Milton, where he oversaw the repair and construction of bridges, schools, public housing projects, and other public works projects. He also developed properties on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Gene ventured into the restaurant business in the mid-1970s in partnership with family members, with the purchase of Durgin-Park restaurant. He served as its president for 31 years.

The focus of his life was his beloved, “Chetta,” whom he met at Newman Preparatory School in Boston when he was 18. He devoted himself to her entirely during the 62 years they were married.

His most salient quality was his generous nature, a hallmark of his character, which came naturally to him, and which he exhibited in abundance throughout his life toward his family and friends.

An astute businessman and consummate role model for all his children and extended family, Gene had boundless energy and drive, managing his construction business during the week, then leaping into the fray of the chaotic kitchen during the Saturday night rush. He recognized the significance of the restaurant’s history, and ensured that Durgin-Park preserved its well-loved offerings, decor and distinctiveness.

He was dapper and stylish, immaculately turned out in his Borsalinos. He was mischievous and fun, and lived life out-of-the box, and to the fullest. He traveled extensively with his family, and as a member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts. He loved boating, horseback riding, skiing, and riding fast cars and motorcycles. He was full of personality and humanity, and easily found common ground with everyone. He loved to tell stories, and to the delight of his listeners, he infused them with expression and humor. For decades he lived summers on Martha’s Vineyard, where he thrilled his grandchildren in his red Suzuki jeep with beach-bound, bumpy rides through Tashmoo Wood, dug for clams, and masterfully dished up his catch — heaping plates of spaghetti with clam sauce and stuffed quahogs for his impressed guests and neighbors. His whole life he was an avid reader of Michener, Follett, and Mailer.

He was the beloved son of Martin Kelley Sr. and Helen (Blondon) Kelley, both of Dorchester, and brother of Martin E. Kelley Jr. of Squantum, all of whom predeceased him, and Kevin Kelley (Maria) of Norwell. He was the devoted husband of Chetta Kelley of Martha’s Vineyard; extraordinary father of Seana Kelley (Barry Patterson) of Milton and Martha’s Vineyard; Eugene P. Kelley Jr. (Meg Hannigan) of Canton; Heather Carr (Michael) of Hanover, and Jonathan Kelley, who predeceased him, of Milton. He was the loving grandfather of Alexandra Kelley-Miller, Sophie and Rachael Chase, Geno, Justin, Mary, and Emily Kelley, and Madeline and Michael Carr; and great-grandfather to Isla, Charlotte, and Nora Kelley. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law and partner, Michael Solimando (Robin) of Marshfield; and many beloved nieces and nephews of the Cashman, Solimando, and Kelley families, and his wonderful caregiver, Rebecca Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Wounded Warriors Family Support, online at wwfs.org/donate.

Visitation was at Chapman Funerals in Oak Bluffs on July 12. Other services will be held off-Island in Milton at the Dolan Funeral Home, to be decided.