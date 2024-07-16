Mark Francis Lucier, born on April 4, 1954, in Springfield, passed away on July 15, 2024, in Edgartown. Known for his straightforward nature, Mark was a master craftsman, a respected boss, a fabulous golfer, and an adored grandfather, affectionately dubbed the “grand poobah.” His love for golf, extravagant hats, humorous jokes, and memorable songs left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

Mark is lovingly survived by his wife, Laurie Lucier; his son, Bastille Albert, and his wife Carrie Jeanne; his daughter, Natalie Ann; his siblings, Karen, Polly, Jeffrey, Christopher, Timothy, and the late Rene Michael; and his grandchildren, Caleb, Jackson, and Isaac, who held a really special place in his heart. His loss will also be deeply felt by numerous nieces and nephews, friends and acquaintances.

A celebration of life will be held at the Field Club in Edgartown on Tuesday, July 30, from 5 to 7 pm. Mark’s life and legacy will be remembered and celebrated by his family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know him.

For an online guestbook and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.