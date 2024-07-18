Outstanding questions on workforce housing development

I am a licensed Realtor in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and understand the inadequacies of workforce housing in both states, and how various communities have been addressing the issue. As an example, I recently sold a motel in Newport, R.I., to be used for workforce housing, as it is zoned for a commercial use.

I have two questions specifically in regard to infrastructure for 97 Spring St.: 1. What is the septic system Title V permit for this property, for the number of bedrooms? 2. Is there adequate water capacity for this nine-bedroom, possibly 18-person occupied property?

There are many issues with Xerxes Aghassipour’s desire to use the 97 Spring St. property as workforce housing. The application is basically requesting a commercial use in a residential neighborhood. Approval of the application would alter the character of the neighborhood; approval would set a precedent of creating boarding houses in single-family-zoned neighborhoods; approval would devalue neighborhood single-family properties; approval would set a precedent for other developers to alter single-family properties into commercial-type housing; approval would create traffic congestion, and should have required a traffic engineer to evaluate the use of vehicular traffic in Spring Street and the surrounding areas.

I read the Tisbury master plan that was adopted by the Tisbury planning board on April 30. The recommendation by Barrett Planning Group Consultants shed light on the issues facing Tisbury/Vineyard Haven. I find Judi Barrett’s comments are appropriate, where she states that “the structure of your town government is very [much] what we call decentralized … if you want your town departments to be able to do things they need to do, you need to give them the authority to get it done.” I think this explains why building official Greg Monka initially approved the application without benefit of the planning board and other city agencies that should have weighed in with hearings, to evaluate the project at 97 Spring St. In most communities a “change of use” requires approvals from both planning and zoning boards prior to the issuance of building permits.

The Barrett Group had recommended that the town develop a communitywide preservation plan to protect buildings with significant architectural character. I find this imperative. I purchased 44 Franklin St., an 1845 Greek Revival, for its character and architectural features. I do not want to see the area become a boarding house street. I am vehemently opposed to commercial uses in designated residential zone areas.

I ask the zoning board of appeals to deny the application of Xerxes Aghassipour, and do the right thing to protect the character and quality of life for residents of this area.

Kathryn Leonard

Vineyard Haven