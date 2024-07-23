How to safely avoid horses on the roads

To the Editor:

It is that time of year again when we continue to try and educate the drivers, bicycle riders, and dog walkers of the way to safely pass horses being ridden, walked or driven. It is Massachusetts law that drivers have to slow down, and pass wide, and even stop if the rider requests. We do not want to be on the road any more than you don’t want us there, but sometimes it is unavoidable. Please slow down, pass wide, and pay attention to hand signals from the rider or driver. Horses are unpredictable, and safety must be the first priority!

Bicyclists: Please don’t come up quietly behind us, or even approaching; your voice will let our horses know of your approach, and that you are a human. And please slow down while passing; a rider may even ask you to stop if their horse is frightened.

Dog owners: There is a leash law, and we ask that you leash up when you see us. Dogs running up to horses can cause them to spook and take off, a very dangerous situation. Or the horse may defend himself by kicking your dog, which can end very poorly.

We really appreciate all of you who do know what to do, and do it. I hope you can hear my hearty, “Thank you” as you go by. Please spread the word and help us to educate people on the importance of this, for everyone’s safety.

Vickie Thurber

West Tisbury