Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard: August 2024

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard to launch volunteer initiative

HAMV is pleased to announce we have received a Vineyard Vision Fellowship award focusing on expanding community engagement through volunteerism. This initiative will be overseen by HAMV board member Marge Dolan and our newest team member, Karen Tewhey, who will identify new models of volunteerism to expand the impact and value of our island’s generous volunteering culture.

Our 2021 Island-wide survey revealed that one in three Islanders is over 60, with over 50 percent of older adults volunteering for local nonprofits, agencies, and our local

governmental entities. The value of our older adults’ efforts exceeds $30 million annually, demonstrating the tremendous contribution made by older adults, bringing their expertise,

energy, and experience to each assignment. With her extensive experience in Island nonprofits, Karen Tewhey is well-equipped to lead this ambitious project. Stay tuned!

Have your voice heard!

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission is currently conducting an Island-wide survey. This quick, five-minute survey can be completed in person at any Island Council on Aging, a public library, or online at surveymonkey.com/r/Islandwidesurvey. Your input is valuable in shaping our community’s future.

Additionally, the Up-Island Council on Aging is asking year-round and seasonal residents age 50-plus in Aquinnah, Chilmark, and West Tisbury to participate in a survey conducted in collaboration with the Gerontology Institute at UMass Boston. This study will inform the Up-Island Council on Aging, and guide planning efforts to better serve the growing demographic of older residents. Residents aged 50-plus in these towns were mailed a paper copy with a stamped and addressed return envelope in mid-July. You can also complete the survey online by visiting the West Tisbury town website, westtisbury-ma.gov/island-councilaging, pick up and return paper copies at Howes House, or call the Gerontology Institute at 617-287-7413 for assistance or to complete the survey over the phone.

Whether you’re filling out a survey or lending a hand, your voice and efforts are the wind in

our Island’s sails — let’s chart a course for a thriving community together!

For more information, visit the Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard website: hamv.org.