Sometimes it seems like our lives and interactions with others are filled with only win/lose propositions. Unitarian Universalists who put love at the center of their faith, ask, How can we move from a win/lose mentality to embracing people who think differently than we do? Join the Rev. Roberta Finkelstein on Sunday, July 28, at 10 am. Unitarian Universalist Society of M.V. in Vineyard Haven.