Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: August 2024

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

508-693-4509, ext. 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

Weekly Exercise, In-person and Zoom

Monday

9 am, Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Thursday

9 am, Exercise with Bill White

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Friday

9 am, Exercise/Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

August 2024 Highlights

Coffee and tea all day, 9 am to 3 pm. Refreshments are served during all of our programs.

Mondays

Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris, August 5 and 19, 12:30 – 1:30 pm.

Tech Time with Clair Yi-Pellegrino, 11 am – 1 pm, dates to be determined.

Chair Volleyball, 1 – 2 pm. Come have fun and meet new friends. Dress comfortably.

Social Security Video Display program, August 26 at 10 am. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Peticare with Darci, Tuesdays, August 6 and 20, 10 am. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our seniors! Call Rose to schedule an appointment at 508-693-4509, ext. 3.

Wellness Clinic, August 13, 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Crochet and Knit, 1 – 3 pm

Luncheons with Oak Bluffs Police Department, August 13 and 27, 12 pm. Reservations are required. Call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to make your reservations.

Wednesdays

Bingo! August 7, 14, 21, 1 – 3 pm

Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a Cop, August 7, 10:30 am.

Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a Department Head, August 21, 10 am.

Movie at Oak Bluffs Council on Aging, August 28, 1 – 3 pm. Refreshments served.

Thursdays

Cornhole or Crochet and Knit, both 1 – 3 pm.

Fridays

Smart Phone Mastery with instructors Rachel and Char Rooney, 11 am – 1 pm.

Game Day: Mah Jong 12 – 3 pm.

Coloring Get-Together, 12:30 – 2:30 pm.

Outreach and Services

Bus Passes for sale at the reduced cost of $40.00 for older adults. Available during our regular operating hours.

We offer year-round assistance with applications and forms, durable medical equipment, fuel assistance, insurance assistance, Lifeline, monthly Social Security Video Display program, SNAP, and telephone reassurance calls.

All programs are subject to change.