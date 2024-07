On Friday, July 26, people 18 and under are invited to join Jen DeLorenzo, outside at the West Tisbury library. Teens will get to experience aerial yoga in silk hammocks. Space is limited. The event is free, on Friday, July 26, from 10:30 to 11 am. Children under age 10 must have an adult present during class. Registration and waiver signature with the library are required. Please email lhearn@clamsnet.org with any questions.