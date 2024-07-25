Tisbury Council on Aging: August 2024

Tisbury Council on Aging on Pine Tree Road. — Eunki Seonwoo

Tisbury Senior Center
34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven
508-696-4205
tisburyma.gov/council-aging

The center is open Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm.

Weekly Activities

Mondays

  • 9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie
  • 1 – 3:30 pm, Mah Jong
  • Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday! 508-774-8618.

Tuesdays

  • 8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness
  • 10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie
  • 1:30 – 3:30 pm, Improv with Heidi Drew

Wednesdays

  • 8:30 am, Town Walkers
  • 9 am, Play Readers with Discussion
  • 1 pm, Ukulele Players

Thursdays

  • 10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie
  • 11:05 am – 12 pm, Cornhole
  • Lunch at Noon. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-774-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.

Fridays

  • 10 – 11 am, Yoga with Kat
  • 11:15 am – 12:15 pm, Chair Volleyball
  • 1 pm, Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen

Announcements

  • Wellness Clinic, Tuesday, August 6, 10:45 – 11:45 am 
  • Free Legal Advice with Attorney Bergeron, Thursday, August 8, 1 – 3 pm. Please call for an appointment.
  • Diabetes Support, Monday, August 19, 1 – 3 pm (third Monday of each month)
  • Pickup Pickleball on Saturdays at the Lake Street courts, 11 am – 1 pm.
  • Marston Clough’s art expo in our new art space
  • Silver Quilters and Knitting Studio are taking the summer off. Quilting will resume on Monday, Oct. 7.

Please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TisburyCOA!

Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage.

Please call 508-696-4205 for information on fuel assistance, legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.

