Tisbury Council on Aging: August 2024

Tisbury Senior Center

34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven

508-696-4205

tisburyma.gov/council-aging

The center is open Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm.

Weekly Activities

Mondays

9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie

1 – 3:30 pm, Mah Jong

Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday! 508-774-8618.

Tuesdays

8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

1:30 – 3:30 pm, Improv with Heidi Drew

Wednesdays

8:30 am, Town Walkers

9 am, Play Readers with Discussion

1 pm, Ukulele Players

Thursdays

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

11:05 am – 12 pm, Cornhole

Lunch at Noon. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-774-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.

Fridays

10 – 11 am, Yoga with Kat

11:15 am – 12:15 pm, Chair Volleyball

1 pm, Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen

Announcements

Wellness Clinic, Tuesday, August 6, 10:45 – 11:45 am

Free Legal Advice with Attorney Bergeron, Thursday, August 8, 1 – 3 pm. Please call for an appointment.

Diabetes Support, Monday, August 19, 1 – 3 pm (third Monday of each month)

Pickup Pickleball on Saturdays at the Lake Street courts, 11 am – 1 pm.

Marston Clough’s art expo in our new art space

Silver Quilters and Knitting Studio are taking the summer off. Quilting will resume on Monday, Oct. 7.

Please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TisburyCOA!

Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage.

Please call 508-696-4205 for information on fuel assistance, legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.