Tisbury Council on Aging: August 2024

Tisbury Senior Center
34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven
508-696-4205
tisburyma.gov/council-aging
The center is open Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm.
Weekly Activities
Mondays
- 9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie
- 1 – 3:30 pm, Mah Jong
- Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday! 508-774-8618.
Tuesdays
- 8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness
- 10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie
- 1:30 – 3:30 pm, Improv with Heidi Drew
Wednesdays
- 8:30 am, Town Walkers
- 9 am, Play Readers with Discussion
- 1 pm, Ukulele Players
Thursdays
- 10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie
- 11:05 am – 12 pm, Cornhole
- Lunch at Noon. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-774-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.
Fridays
- 10 – 11 am, Yoga with Kat
- 11:15 am – 12:15 pm, Chair Volleyball
- 1 pm, Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen
Announcements
- Wellness Clinic, Tuesday, August 6, 10:45 – 11:45 am
- Free Legal Advice with Attorney Bergeron, Thursday, August 8, 1 – 3 pm. Please call for an appointment.
- Diabetes Support, Monday, August 19, 1 – 3 pm (third Monday of each month)
- Pickup Pickleball on Saturdays at the Lake Street courts, 11 am – 1 pm.
- Marston Clough’s art expo in our new art space
- Silver Quilters and Knitting Studio are taking the summer off. Quilting will resume on Monday, Oct. 7.
Please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TisburyCOA!
Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage.
Please call 508-696-4205 for information on fuel assistance, legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.