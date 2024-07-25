Veterans’ Corner: August 2024

This August, there will be several events where Armed Forces bands will be playing on the Island. The U.S. Air Force Rhythm in Blues Band will be playing at the Tabernacle on August 17 at 7 pm. The U.S. Navy Band will be playing at the Ag Fair and the Oak Bluffs fireworks show. They will be here from August 15 to 17.

As a reminder, if you are a traveling veteran and you go to the hospital, you need to notify your primary provider within 72 hours to ensure correct billing.

The Veterans Housing Project is moving along very well. Some parts are ahead of schedule.

I wish all a happy and safe summer, and enjoy the good days outside. Please reach out with any questions.

Sincerely,

Randy Dull

Veterans Agent

508-693-6887

vetsagent@dukescounty.org