Head over to the Bettini Restaurant and begin the 22nd annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival with an exquisite dining experience. Renowned American restaurateur, television personality, and author Chef Pat Neely will collaborate with Harbor View Hotel’s Executive Chef Juan Martinez to craft a delicious evening. A portion of the proceeds will support FoodCorps, which partners with schools and communities to nourish kids’ health, education, and sense of belonging. $300. Reservations required. Sunday, August 4, 5 pm, Edgartown.