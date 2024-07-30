Court report July 8 – July 29, 2024

July 8

Fabio Fraga, Edgartown; 43, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, improper operation of a motor vehicle, improper operation of a motor vehicle, window obstructed/nontransparent: case closed.

July 11

Anne Schmitt, Naples, Fla.; 71, shoplifting by asportation: case closed.

Eric Neuhoff, Edgartown; 66, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

Woshington Goncalves Silva, Edgartown; 18, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failure to wear seat belt: case closed.

Kara Peters, Vineyard Haven; 41, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest: continued to motion to dismiss.

July 12

Woshington Goncalves Silva, Edgartown; 18, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, speeding: case closed.

Iraci DeAndrade, Vineyard Haven; 47, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violation: case closed.

Gessandro Rodrigues, Vineyard Haven; 30, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: case closed.

Joao Deolivera, Edgartown; 24, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: continued to file plea bargain.

Leticia Olivera, Edgartown; 27, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield: case closed.

Josuel Desouza, Vineyard Haven; 35, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, load unsecured/uncovered: case closed.

Allisson Faria, Oak Bluffs; 25, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding: case closed.

July 15

Stanley Merry Jr., Oak Bluffs; 64, trespassing, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: case closed.

Sean Sperzel, Mashpee; 26, disorderly conduct: case closed.

Amaury Bannister, Vineyard Haven; 71, disorderly conduct, trespassing, refusal to identify self to liquor licensing authority: continued to pretrial probation disposition.

July 18

Jefrey Dubard, Chilmark; 51, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to discovery compliance and jury selection.

Daniel Leventritt, Chilmark; 39, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial hearing.

Daniel Leventritt, Chilmark; 39, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over: continued to pretrial hearing.

Kara Simmons, Mashpee MA; 25, vandalization of property, vandalization of property, vandalization of property, vandalization of property, vandalization of property: continued to discovery compliance and jury selection.

July 19

Pedro Deolivera, Vineyard Haven; 25, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: case closed.

Percio Da Silva, Vineyard Haven; 48, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle: case closed.

Sonayk De Meneses, Edgartown; 30, marked lanes violation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license: case closed.

Guilherme Corte, Vineyard Haven; 24, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, no inspection/sticker: case closed.

Marlene Borros, Edgartown; 52, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding: case closed

Sean Herron, San Antonio, TX; 30, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 22

Summer Sanderson, Aquinnah; 26, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.

James Hart, Vineyard Haven; 28, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing.

Lucas Riordan, Vineyard Haven; 47, abuse prevention order violation, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 24

Chase Knipmeyer, Holland, PA; 23, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, assault: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 26

Kaique Gazoli, Teaticket; 27, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: case closed.

Marcos De Souza, Vineyard Haven; 42, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration: case closed.

Genilson Zolin, East Falmouth; 36, uninsured motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: case closed.

Dione Da Silva, Oak Bluffs; 40, motor vehicle not meeting RMV safety standards, uninsured motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license: continued to file plea bargain.

Paulo Marques, Vineyard Haven; 31, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: case closed.

July 29

Michael Bumpus, Middleboro, MA; 47, leave scene of property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.