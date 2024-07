The 41st annual M.V. Camp Meeting Association’s Craft & Artisan Fair will feature new and returning vendors celebrating the tradition of handmade items. Past items have included wind chimes, lanterns, shell wreaths, holiday ornaments, hand knitted and crocheted items, jewelry, woodwork, original and historic photography and notecards, screen printing, origami, jams, breads and more. Rain or shine. Saturday, August 3, 9 am to 2 pm. The Tabernacle, Oak Bluffs.