In this new film adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer-winning novel, the “Color Purple,” a resilient young woman named Celie (Fantasia Barrino) navigates hardship, abuse, and self-discovery in rural Georgia in the early 1900s. Celie makes deep connections with other women who empower her to reclaim her identity and voice. Rated PG-13. Gates open at 7:15 pm. Pay what you can. Friday, August 2, 8 pm. Circuit Arts at the YMCA, Oak Bluffs.