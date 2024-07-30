“August is the border between summer and autumn; it is the most beautiful month I know.” —Tove Jansson

We are somehow always astonished when August arrives. It’s here — be careful and kind out there!

Gina Patti and Rob Oslyn had the whole family in the house last weekend, celebrating Kaya’s graduation from Bridgewater State University. Sam and boyfriend Scott Bradley came up from Brooklyn, Justin and wife Hannah came east from San Diego, and Grace was helping to host along with her good friend Aja. The house was filled with extended family and friends, Kaya’s boyfriend Bradley was there with their puppy Turbo, and Gina was beaming in the kitchen to have everyone together.

The M.V. Camp Meeting Association has a busy couple of weeks ahead! This Friday, August 2, it will be Rose Guerin and friends performing at the Tabernacle Sunset Series. Saturday, August 3, brings the MVCMA Craft & Artisans Fair from 9 am to 3 pm, a true celebration of the tradition of handmade items. Saturday night at the Tabernacle, The Moth presents “The Mainstage” a two-act show with storytellers sharing personal true stories. Then, on Monday, August 5, it is the very popular All-Island Art Show, from 10 am to 3 pm, featuring artists from the Island, displaying their work at the Tabernacle.

Don’t forget, Saturday, August 3, is also the Oak Bluffs Arts District Stroll. You can see all the great galleries on Dukes County Ave. and Circuit Ave., meet the gallery owners and artists, and catch up with neighbors.

The Roundabouts perform on Sunday, August 4, at the Bandstand in Ocean Park. The music is from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, so bring your picnic.

August 7 is the 24th annual Gingerbread Cottage tour from 10 am to 3 pm. This is the only day each year that six privately owned homes are open to the public. Ticket holders will see both vintage and new interior details. They can see how cottage owners maximize the utility of small spaces, while maintaining their original features. Tickets are $30, refreshments will be served, and the proceeds will benefit the Tabernacle Restoration Fund. Tickets are available at mvcma.org/events.

On Monday, August 5, it’s Entrain time! Featherstone continues Musical Mondays, with a time change to 6 pm. See you there!

Get excited! Built On Stilts, the Island’s home-grown community dance festival is coming! Mark your calendars for two weekends full of dance and performance at the Union Chapel, August 8-10 and 17-19. Full schedule at builtonstilts.org.

Happy Birthday to Dr. Bob Laskowski on August 1! Bob shares the day with Maureen Farrissey and Kimberly Wadleigh. Seniel Hannagan celebrates on the 2nd. Sing Happy Birthday to Brian Weiland on August 3. Barack Obama, Freedom Cartwright, and Zak Martellucci all have their day on the 4th. Happy Birthday to James Franklin Blue and Melanie Rankow Preston on the 5th. Birthday hugs to Kaya Seiman on the 7th! Also celebrating the7th are Tom Crohan and Tonya Katz.

